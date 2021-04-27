Akroma Price Reaches $0.0011 on Exchanges (AKA)

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded 106.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. One Akroma coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Akroma has a market cap of $21,102.27 and approximately $53.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Akroma has traded 93.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Akroma alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,626.92 or 0.04775696 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00060729 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma Profile

AKA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma . The official website for Akroma is akroma.io . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Akroma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Akroma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akroma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.