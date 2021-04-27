Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Price Target Lowered to C$13.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) had its price target decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.60% from the stock’s previous close.

AGI has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$9.75 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$19.25 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, CSFB set a C$9.75 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$14.56.

Shares of TSE AGI traded down C$0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$10.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 881,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,537. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49. Alamos Gold has a one year low of C$8.89 and a one year high of C$15.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$295.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$281.77 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

