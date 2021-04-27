Alarm.com (ALRM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Alarm.com to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $165.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.64 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 12.64%. On average, analysts expect Alarm.com to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Alarm.com stock opened at $94.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 63.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.67. Alarm.com has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $108.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.63 and a 200 day moving average of $85.59.

In related news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $72,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 456,654 shares in the company, valued at $41,596,612.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total value of $1,804,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,515,381.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,278 shares of company stock valued at $3,230,676 in the last quarter. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on ALRM shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Imperial Capital upgraded Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Alarm.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alarm.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.78.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.