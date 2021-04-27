Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.97 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) will report earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.65) and the lowest is ($1.65). Alaska Air Group reported earnings of ($3.54) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full year earnings of ($2.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.03) to ($1.32). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $8.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alaska Air Group.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALK. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.29.

ALK stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.77. The stock had a trading volume of 14,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,855. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Alaska Air Group has a 12-month low of $23.39 and a 12-month high of $74.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.13.

In other news, CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 23,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $1,560,915.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,104,643.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $59,840.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,244.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,221 shares of company stock worth $5,784,887 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

