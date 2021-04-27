Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Holdings Increased by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,412,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 41,114 shares during the quarter. Alaska Air Group makes up 5.3% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. U S Global Investors Inc. owned about 1.94% of Alaska Air Group worth $166,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.29.

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $356,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,162.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 33,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $2,335,979.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,589 shares in the company, valued at $13,242,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 86,221 shares of company stock worth $5,784,887 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ALK traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.18. The company had a trading volume of 9,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,855. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 1.81. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.39 and a 52 week high of $74.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.36 and its 200 day moving average is $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.52 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 EPS for the current year.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.