Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.950-2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.950. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE ACI traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.11. 2,450,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,382,896. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.94 and its 200-day moving average is $16.79. Albertsons Companies has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $20.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 99.45% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.66 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Albertsons Companies will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%.

ACI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut Albertsons Companies from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Northcoast Research raised their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Albertsons Companies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.06.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

