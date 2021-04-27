Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALBO shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albireo Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

Shares of ALBO opened at $31.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $608.78 million, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 13.52 and a quick ratio of 13.51. Albireo Pharma has a one year low of $20.24 and a one year high of $49.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.24.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $0.60. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 751.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.22%. The business had revenue of $2.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albireo Pharma will post -7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Albireo Pharma news, insider Jan Mattsson sold 31,470 shares of Albireo Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $1,159,669.50. Insiders sold a total of 32,374 shares of company stock valued at $1,190,686 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALBO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 18,275 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Albireo Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 10.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 205,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,698,000 after purchasing an additional 52,771 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 435.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.