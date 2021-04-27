Alchemy Pay Trading 9.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $18.73 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.73 or 0.00431975 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00017648 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.21 or 0.00165735 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.57 or 0.00231796 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00005162 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (CRYPTO:ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,073,916,604 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

