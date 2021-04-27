Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.35

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.35 and last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 218799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.11.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALDX. HC Wainwright began coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Aldeyra Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.32.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average of $9.66. The company has a quick ratio of 13.65, a current ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $679.40 million, a PE ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.86.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). Research analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 36.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,040 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $740,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 360.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 80,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 63,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

