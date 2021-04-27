Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Acquired by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 598.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 69,185 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 43,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 5,878 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 71,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 157,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 666,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,331,000 after purchasing an additional 15,820 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $32.38 on Tuesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.93 and a fifty-two week high of $32.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.40.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

