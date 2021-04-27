Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.680-7.780 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of ARE stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.01. 690,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,759. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.10. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1-year low of $136.52 and a 1-year high of $181.08. The company has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 62.64%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $180.71.

In related news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.57, for a total transaction of $1,675,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,657,214.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Cain sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.01, for a total value of $67,204.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,053.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,400 shares of company stock worth $3,407,004. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

