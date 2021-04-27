Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALXN shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective (down from $196.00) on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.32.

ALXN opened at $167.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.82 and a fifty-two week high of $168.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.