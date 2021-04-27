Algorand (ALGO) Achieves Market Cap of $3.87 Billion

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $3.87 billion and approximately $295.58 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $1.31 or 0.00002389 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Algorand has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00050014 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.30 or 0.00325972 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00009346 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00032458 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00009446 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00005888 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 5,441,079,228 coins and its circulating supply is 2,941,392,874 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

