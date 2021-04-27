Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $9,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BABA. CICC Research began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. CLSA reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $407.00 price objective (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.73.

NYSE BABA traded up $3.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.58. 395,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,729,926. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $189.53 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $640.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $18.19 EPS. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

