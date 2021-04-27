All Sports Price Reaches $0.0243 (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. All Sports has a market cap of $36.44 million and approximately $5.09 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, All Sports has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. One All Sports coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0243 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get All Sports alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00066400 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00020594 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $456.15 or 0.00829638 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.30 or 0.00064203 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.97 or 0.00096335 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,418.35 or 0.08035966 BTC.

All Sports Profile

All Sports is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

Buying and Selling All Sports

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for All Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for All Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.