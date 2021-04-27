Alliance Global Partners Increases Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Price Target to $25.00

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 143.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Securities began coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

NASDAQ:ORMP opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $309.84 million, a P/E ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.23. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $12.73.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 424.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 16,963 shares during the last quarter. 6.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

