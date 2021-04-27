AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.43.

AB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

AB stock opened at $42.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.50. AllianceBernstein has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $42.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $879.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AllianceBernstein will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 153.97%.

In related news, insider Laurence E. Cranch sold 9,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $345,197.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AB. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,183,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 969,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,741,000 after acquiring an additional 102,307 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 412,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,935,000 after acquiring an additional 54,057 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,717,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 42,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

