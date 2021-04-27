AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Sets New 52-Week High at $43.03

Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.03 and last traded at $43.03, with a volume of 3195 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.63.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.23 and its 200-day moving average is $35.50.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $879.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is presently 153.97%.

In other news, insider Laurence E. Cranch sold 9,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $345,197.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,183,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AllianceBernstein by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 969,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,741,000 after buying an additional 102,307 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in AllianceBernstein by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 412,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,935,000 after buying an additional 54,057 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,717,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 42,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile (NYSE:AB)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

