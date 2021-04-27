Allianz (FRA:ALV) PT Set at €230.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Allianz (FRA:ALV) has been given a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.84% from the company’s current price.

ALV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €228.00 ($268.24) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Independent Research set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on Allianz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Nord/LB set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($241.18) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allianz currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €219.00 ($257.65).

Shares of FRA:ALV opened at €217.30 ($255.65) on Tuesday. Allianz has a 1-year low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 1-year high of €206.80 ($243.29). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €215.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €196.56.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

