Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na trimmed its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,164 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na owned approximately 0.06% of Allison Transmission worth $2,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 27,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.7% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,332 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALSN shares. TheStreet downgraded Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James downgraded Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Vertical Research started coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.57.

Shares of ALSN opened at $44.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.69 and a 12 month high of $46.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.46 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.64%.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

