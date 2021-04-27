Allison Transmission’s (ALSN) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ALSN. Bank of America lowered Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.57.
NYSE ALSN opened at $44.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.36. Allison Transmission has a 12-month low of $31.69 and a 12-month high of $46.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.
About Allison Transmission
Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.
