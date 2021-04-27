Allison Transmission’s (ALSN) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ALSN. Bank of America lowered Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.57.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

NYSE ALSN opened at $44.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.36. Allison Transmission has a 12-month low of $31.69 and a 12-month high of $46.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.46 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 16.00%. Equities analysts forecast that Allison Transmission will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.