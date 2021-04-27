Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Acquires 16,282 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,237 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,282 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.5% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $18,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Visa by 432.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

V stock opened at $230.34 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.55 and a 52-week high of $232.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.58. The company has a market capitalization of $449.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $7,302,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,999,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,843 shares of company stock worth $27,721,078 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on V. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visa from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

