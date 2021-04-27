Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Acquires 9,502 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 9,502 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 1.1% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $14,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total transaction of $82,314.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,668.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,575,489 shares of company stock worth $446,691,479. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $303.04 on Tuesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.56 and a 52-week high of $315.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.30.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

