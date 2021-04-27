Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 260.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $2,119,025.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,025.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,511,667 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.65.

AbbVie stock opened at $111.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $196.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $113.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.99.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 58.17%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

