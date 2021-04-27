Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Buys 13,122 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,268 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,122 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for 2.1% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $26,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,747,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,889,456,000 after buying an additional 145,251 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,281,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,777,081,000 after purchasing an additional 54,685 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $1,616,206,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in McDonald’s by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,032,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,294,422,000 after acquiring an additional 283,952 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,236,427,000 after purchasing an additional 401,671 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCD opened at $232.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $225.34 and its 200-day moving average is $217.16. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $167.85 and a fifty-two week high of $235.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.80.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

