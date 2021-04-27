Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Buys 9,684 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,865 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 9,684 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $3,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 15.1% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 518 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 16,731 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $59.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a PE ratio of -59.90 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.90. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $42.43 and a 1 year high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LVS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.37.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

