Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $383.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $369.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.91. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $253.97 and a 1 year high of $384.45.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

