Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $5,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth $11,012,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth $1,404,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 78.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 132.9% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 25,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth $80,000.

Shares of MBB opened at $108.71 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $108.10 and a 12-month high of $111.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.63.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

