Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $2 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $225.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $217.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.90. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $121.00 and a 52 week high of $225.56.

