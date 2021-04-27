Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $2 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VB. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,585,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 248.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,289,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,131,000 after buying an additional 920,113 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,035,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,066,000 after buying an additional 279,042 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,936,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,127,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,266,000 after buying an additional 168,934 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $225.24 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $121.00 and a 1-year high of $225.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $217.34 and its 200-day moving average is $197.90.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.