Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $20.35 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,629 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.6% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $20,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $77.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.55. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.27.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.