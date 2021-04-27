Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 5,637 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,155,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 24,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 31,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $82.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.22 and a 200 day moving average of $82.64. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.03 and a 1 year high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.