Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Purchases 5,755 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 41.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $722,901,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $594,904,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,031,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,459,000 after buying an additional 2,921,134 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,959,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,663,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,213 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Fiserv by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,725,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $651,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.72.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $3,770,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 290,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,554,135.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Denis Oleary purchased 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $126.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.16. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.15 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.65 billion, a PE ratio of 95.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

