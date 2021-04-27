Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Purchases 59,100 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 168.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,100 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FPE opened at $20.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.04. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $17.65 and a 12-month high of $20.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.