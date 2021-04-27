Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Raises Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,465 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 2.0% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $25,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSCO. DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

In related news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $51.64 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $53.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $218.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

