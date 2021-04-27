Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 11,682 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC reduced its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 40.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,682 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 211,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,905,000 after acquiring an additional 71,051 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 81,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 163,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,124,000 after acquiring an additional 46,635 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 118,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,736,000 after buying an additional 29,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 55,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,514,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.38.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,307,543.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,936,536.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total value of $5,888,462.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,833 shares in the company, valued at $7,480,120.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,339 shares of company stock worth $15,176,648. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF stock opened at $138.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $63.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $51.91 and a 52 week high of $139.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.04 and a 200-day moving average of $106.06.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.23%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

