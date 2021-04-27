Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 3,784 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,784 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $53,635,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 40,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,121,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,608,000 after buying an additional 9,498 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $616,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $1,255,000. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC opened at $39.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.89. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $40.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.32.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

