Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $383.86 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $253.97 and a fifty-two week high of $384.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $369.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.91.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.