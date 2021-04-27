Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Decreased by Trinity Street Asset Management LLP

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 42.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,626 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,321 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 3.5% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $26,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,118,088,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 537.3% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 725,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,271,486,000 after buying an additional 611,904 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 675,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,183,689,000 after buying an additional 311,706 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 57,108.2% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 249,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,526,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,248,000 after purchasing an additional 158,383 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total transaction of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,656,308.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,104 shares of company stock valued at $42,565,228. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,342.42.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $14.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,312.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,195. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,157.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,898.76. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,232.20 and a 52 week high of $2,341.26.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.