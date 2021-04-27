Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,677 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 46.2% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $48,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at $34,656,308.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,104 shares of company stock worth $42,565,228 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,342.42.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,326.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,157.37 and its 200-day moving average is $1,898.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,232.20 and a 12-month high of $2,341.26.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

