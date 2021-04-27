Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,534 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 46.2% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,390.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,342.42.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,334.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,157.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,898.76. The company has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,232.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2,341.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,104 shares of company stock valued at $42,565,228 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

