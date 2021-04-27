Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Cut by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,785 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.0% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $45,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,118,088,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 537.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 725,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,271,486,000 after purchasing an additional 611,904 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in Alphabet by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 675,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,183,689,000 after purchasing an additional 311,706 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 57,108.2% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 249,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,526,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,248,000 after buying an additional 158,383 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $18.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,308.72. The company had a trading volume of 12,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,195. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,232.20 and a 12-month high of $2,341.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,157.37 and a 200-day moving average of $1,898.76.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,390.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,342.42.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total transaction of $2,565,144.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,104 shares of company stock valued at $42,565,228. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

