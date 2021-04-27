Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Baskin Financial Services Inc.

Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 43.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 748 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,309.93 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,230.38 and a 1 year high of $2,324.53. The company has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.64, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,144.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,890.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,353.00 to $2,625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,219.26.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

