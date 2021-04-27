Alphacat (ACAT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $411,800.00

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded up 15.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. Over the last week, Alphacat has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar. One Alphacat coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Alphacat has a total market cap of $3.70 million and approximately $411,800.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00061986 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.81 or 0.00277924 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004484 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $576.06 or 0.01047715 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00027155 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.62 or 0.00708632 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,933.87 or 0.99912023 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Alphacat

Alphacat was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 coins. The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io . The official message board for Alphacat is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal . The official website for Alphacat is www.alphacat.io . Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alphacat is a quantitative investment platform for cryptocurrencies. The goal of Alphacat is to make it easy for the average person to invest while on the comfort of their homes. It will also feature a predictive robot-advisor marketplace with various AI trading robots and big data for trading. Their ACAT token is a smart contract based on the NEO blockchain. “

Alphacat Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alphacat should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alphacat using one of the exchanges listed above.

