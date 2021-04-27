Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.92 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) will announce $5.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.28 million and the highest is $6.60 million. Alpine Income Property Trust reported sales of $4.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full year sales of $24.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.54 million to $27.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $32.30 million, with estimates ranging from $23.84 million to $38.42 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alpine Income Property Trust.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alpine Income Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.83.

Shares of PINE opened at $17.99 on Tuesday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1-year low of $10.34 and a 1-year high of $20.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINE. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 124,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 26,922 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $727,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 371,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 27,837 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 30,277 shares during the period. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

