Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,334 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 49,473 shares.The stock last traded at $42.93 and had previously closed at $43.25.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALTA. Raymond James lifted their price target on Altabancorp from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.42 million, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.99.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.65 million. Altabancorp had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 33.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altabancorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Altabancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Altabancorp by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Altabancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $476,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altabancorp by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Altabancorp by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 14,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Altabancorp by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,086,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,339,000 after buying an additional 25,553 shares in the last quarter. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

