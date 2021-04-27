Alteryx (AYX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Alteryx to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $160.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.65 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. On average, analysts expect Alteryx to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:AYX opened at $87.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -324.11, a PEG ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. Alteryx has a one year low of $77.05 and a one year high of $185.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AYX shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Alteryx from $159.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist started coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.92.

In other Alteryx news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $55,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.57, for a total transaction of $964,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,671 shares of company stock worth $9,746,173. Insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

