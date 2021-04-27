Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC) Short Interest Update

Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,040,000 shares, an increase of 3,710.7% from the March 31st total of 158,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 12.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ AGC traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,409,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,525. Altimeter Growth has a 12-month low of $10.79 and a 12-month high of $18.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.84 and its 200 day moving average is $13.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth in the first quarter worth $29,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth during the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth during the first quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth during the fourth quarter valued at $322,000.

Altimeter Growth Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Altimeter Growth Corp. was founded in in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

