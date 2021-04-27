Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 62.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,064 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 797 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.5% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 106,580.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548,014 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $14,877,308,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,364,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,328 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 35,361.0% in the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 249,295 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,891,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,159,529,000 after acquiring an additional 154,025 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,947.54.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,409.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3,193.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,197.22. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,256.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 99.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.47 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

