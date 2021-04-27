Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.0% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $21,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 170 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,409.00 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,256.38 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 99.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,193.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,197.22.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.47 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,940.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,947.54.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

